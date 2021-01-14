Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt "in principle" agrees to extension of employee welfare measures to seamen community: NUSI

NUSI, the apex body representing a large section of seamen in the country, had in June petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking these benefits among others for the seafarers, saying the community is also the second line of defence in times of calamities and wars.The central government has recently given its in-principal approval to the demand of NUSI to offer provident fund, gratuity and pension benefits to Indian seafarers, the union said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:11 IST
Govt "in principle" agrees to extension of employee welfare measures to seamen community: NUSI

The government has ''in principle'' approved the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI) demand of extending employee welfare measures such as provident fund and pension to the seamen community. The move is expected to benefit around 4 lakh Indian seafarers of all ranks working onboard Indian as well as foreign ships, NUSI said in a release. NUSI, the apex body representing a large section of seamen in the country, had in June petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking these benefits among others for the seafarers, saying the community is also ''the second line of defence'' in times of calamities and wars.

''The central government has recently given its in-principal approval to the demand of NUSI to offer provident fund, gratuity and pension benefits to Indian seafarers,'' the union said. NUSI General Secretary-cum-Treasurer, Abdulgani Y Serang said that the ''agreement to extend the benefits of provident fund, gratuity and pension to all ranks of more than four lakh merchant navy seafarers working on both Indian and foreign flag ships was reached at the 137th meeting of the board of trustees of the Seamens' Provident Fund under the Chairmanship of Director General of Shipping, Amitabh Kumar.'' Seranag, who is also executive member of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), said the board of trustees’ meeting took place on January 11. While the provident fund for seafarers is in the statutes for Indian flag ships, the gratuity and pension is still a bilateral arrangement between NUSI and the shipowners as per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to the seamen's body. For nearly two decades, NUSI has been demanding the benefits of PF, gratuity and pension to become statute for all ranks of seafarers -- officers, petty officers, ratings, and others serving on both Indian and foreign flag ships.

On the instructions of NUSI, more than 25,000 seafarers had signed a petition addressed to the Prime Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, said the release, adding that ''post this, the demands of NUSI have been finally met.'' The extension of these welfare measures to seamen will help in taking care of them when they are not working on ships, Serang added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan records biggest jump in Covid-19 cases in nearly a month

Pakistans Covid-19 positivity rate on Thursday jumped to a record 7.4 per cent in the past 24 hours, the highest since December 17 as the country recorded 3,097 new infections. Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre NCOC ...

Researchers pinpoint three days when pregnancy is most likely to start

A team of researchers from the University of Warwick has pinpointed the three days when pregnancy sickness, characterised by nausea and vomiting, is most likely to start. The novel study opens up the possibility for scientists to identify a...

Nippon Paint Launches 'Paint Partner' Digital Colour Solutions

New Delhi India, January 14 ANINewsVoir Nipsea Group Automotive Refinish business unit, part of the Nippon Paint Group, has announced the launch of its next-generation, state-of-the-art, intuitive Paint Partner Digital Colour Solutions. Nip...

Fewer people take a holy dip in MP's rivers on Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti was celebrated ina subdued manner in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, as fewer people thronged the holy rivers for a dip on the occasion dueto the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.According to authorities, although people took...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021