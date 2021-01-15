Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sacks officials after gold mine blast left 22 missing

China's Shandong provincial authorities have sacked two top officials in the city of Qixia following Sunday's explosion at a gold mine in the area that left 22 workers missing, state media reported on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:01 IST
China sacks officials after gold mine blast left 22 missing

China's Shandong provincial authorities have sacked two top officials in the city of Qixia following Sunday's explosion at a gold mine in the area that left 22 workers missing, state media reported on Friday. The fate of the workers at Hushan mine remains unclear. Their communications system was damaged by the blast.

The Shandong provincial government decided to dismiss Qixia Communist Party Secretary Yao Xiuxia and Deputy Secretary Zhu Tao, who also served as mayor, state broadcaster CCTV said. Li Bo, deputy mayor of Yantai, which oversees Qixia, would act as Qixia party secretary, CCTV added.

Li told a new conference on Wednesday the authorities would investigate and "severely punish" those responsible for the accident, which was not reported until 30 hours after the blast, denying rescue teams precious time to reach the workers. The mine is operated by Shandong Wucailong Investment Co Ltd, which Zhaojin Mining describes as a "subsidiary of an associate."

Zhaojin, China's fourth-largest gold miner, has so far not commented publicly on the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to get 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in March, confirms Health Minister

10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will reach Nigeria in March, said Osagie Ehanire, the Health Minister, according to a report. Reportedly adding to expected 100,000 doses of vaccines from Pfizer, Ehanire did not specify what type of...

Passionpreneur Mastermind, The Holistic Mentorship Program by Dev Gadhvi Enterprise

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirNow, whos a passionpreneur Well, in Dev Gadhvis terms, he is on a mission to rescue and enable people trapped in unpleasant jobs. Many of us would love to pursue our dream venture but thinking it wont support ...

Paresh Rawal to complete shoot for Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Veteran star Paresh Rawal has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to shoot the remaining portions of late actor Rishi Kapoors last film Sharmaji Namkeen.Kapoor died on April 30 last year at the age of 67 after a two year long battle with l...

Cricket-Root relief as long wait for test ton ends in Sri Lanka

Joe Roots 13-month wait for a test century, the longest of his career, ended on Friday with a masterful unbeaten 168 on day two of the first test against Sri Lanka as he revealed a change in mindset was behind his success. Root dominated Sr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021