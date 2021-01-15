U.S. imposes fresh sanctions in final days of Trump presidency -Treasury website

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions in final days of Trump presidency -Treasury websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:39 IST
The United States on Friday imposed Hong Kong and Global Magnitsky-related sanctions, among other action, as Washington continues a barrage of sanctions even in the final days of President Donald Trump's term.
Among those blacklisted was the Cuban Ministry of Interior under Global Magnitsky sanctions and the Hong Kong Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of national security, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Washington
- Donald Trump
- The United States
- Interior
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
Trump to forego New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump to skip New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump to forgo New Year's Eve in Florida for early return to Washington
Trump heads back to Washington early amid showdown with Congress
'We have to be remembered for what's been done,' Trump says on early return to Washington