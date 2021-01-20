Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jan 20

Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jan 20PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:06 IST
- Stories on US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
- We must unify around our shared values, rise above partisan rancour: Outgoing US President Donald Trump in farewell message.
- UN agencies working closely with Indian authorities as country launched world's largest COVID vaccination drive.
- Biden holds memorial for COVID-19 victims, says to heal we must remember.
- China a 'pacing threat', US would continue to present a 'credible deterrent': Defence Secretary-designate Lloyd Austin.
- India has been a bipartisan success story, says US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken.
- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines.
