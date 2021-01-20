Left Menu
Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jan 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 10:06 IST
Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Jan 20
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

- Stories on US President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

- We must unify around our shared values, rise above partisan rancour: Outgoing US President Donald Trump in farewell message.

- UN agencies working closely with Indian authorities as country launched world's largest COVID vaccination drive.

- Biden holds memorial for COVID-19 victims, says to heal we must remember.

- China a 'pacing threat', US would continue to present a 'credible deterrent': Defence Secretary-designate Lloyd Austin.

- India has been a bipartisan success story, says US Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken.

- Stories relating to COVID-19 from multiple datelines.

PTISCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

