More than 100 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus -official

Between 100 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington D.C to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the number could rise but was still a small percentage of the more than 25,000 troops that were in city over the past few days.

