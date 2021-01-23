Left Menu
India, China to hold 9th Corps Commander-level talks on Jan 24

India and China will hold the ninth round of Corps Commander-level military talks on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Army officials said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India and China will hold the ninth round of Corps Commander-level military talks on January 24 to address the ongoing military standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Indian Army officials said on Saturday. The talks would be held in Moldo opposite the Chushul sector in India, officials added.The last round of Corps Commander-level talks between both countries was held on November 6 in Chushul in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China have been locked in a bitter standoff along the LAC for more than six months. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up. On August 29-30, India occupied heights along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong Lake which includes dominating positions overlooking the Chinese military deployed in that area.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

