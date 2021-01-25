Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU wants full recognition for UK envoy in post-Brexit spat

Borrell gave no indication of what the EU might do if the problem isnt resolved soon.The U.K. foreign office said last week that the EU, its delegation and staff will receive the privileges and immunities necessary to enable them to carry out their work in the U.K. effectively.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST
EU wants full recognition for UK envoy in post-Brexit spat

The European Union called Monday on the United Kingdom to grant the EU's first-ever ambassador to the country full diplomatic status after the government in London declined to accord him those rights, but gave no clear signal that it would take retaliatory action.

In a post-Brexit spat, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is refusing to grant full diplomatic status to Joao Vale de Almeida, the 27-nation EU's envoy to the U.K. which left the bloc last year. London says the EU is an organization, rather than a country.

Vale de Almeida would be entitled to immunity from taxation and prosecution, among other rights accord to ambassadors, under the Vienna Convention.

“We will not accept that the United Kingdom will be the only country in the world that doesn't recognize the delegation of the European Union (as) the equivalent of a diplomatic mission,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after chairing a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers.

Borrell said that EU delegations are recognized by 143 countries “without a single exception.” “It's not a friendly signal; the first one the United Kingdom has sent to us immediately after leaving the European Union. If things have to continue like this there's no good prospects,” said Borrell, almost exactly a year after Britain officially left the EU in an acrimonious divorce.

“We do not ask for something new, or we don't ask for special treatment,” he said. Borrell gave no indication of what the EU might do if the problem isn't resolved soon.

The U.K. foreign office said last week that “the EU, its delegation and staff will receive the privileges and immunities necessary to enable them to carry out their work in the U.K. effectively.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tunisian president rejects reshuffle, escalating political crisis

Tunisias president indicated on Monday he would reject an expected cabinet reshuffle, escalating a dispute with the prime minister as a political logjam undermines efforts to tackle the pandemic and its economic fallout.Kais Saied said the ...

National Voters Day awards: Delhi bags prize in accessible election category

Delhi has won a prize for ensuring greater accessibility during the last assembly polls in the national capital, officials said while announcing awards across various categories on National Voters Day on Monday.According to the information ...

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021