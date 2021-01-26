Left Menu
Development News Edition

'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege

I just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol, another wrote on Facebook about a selfie he took inside during the January 6 riot.In dozens of cases, supporters of President Donald Trump downright flaunted their activity on social media on the day of the deadly insurrection.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:35 IST
'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

These suspects weren't exactly in hiding.

"THIS IS ME," one man posted on Instagram with a hand emoji pointing to himself in a picture of the violent mob descending on the US Capitol. "Sooo we've stormed Capitol Hill lol," one woman texted someone while inside the building. "I just wanted to incriminate myself a little lol," another wrote on Facebook about a selfie he took inside during the January 6 riot.

In dozens of cases, supporters of President Donald Trump downright flaunted their activity on social media on the day of the deadly insurrection. Some, apparently realizing they were in trouble with the law, deleted their accounts only to discover their friends and family members had already taken screenshots of their selfies, videos and comments and sent them to the FBI.

Their total lack of concern over getting caught and their friends' willingness to turn them in has helped authorities charge about 150 people as of Monday with federal crimes. But even with the help from the rioters themselves, investigators must still work rigorously to link the images to the vandalism and suspects to the acts on January 6 in order to prove their case in court. And because so few were arrested at the scene, the FBI and US Marshals Service have been forced to send agents to track suspects down.

"Just because you've left the DC region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out that you were part of criminal activity inside the Capitol," Steven D'Antuono, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington office, said earlier this month. "Bottom line — the FBI is not sparing any resources in this investigation." In the last few weeks, the FBI has received over 200,000 photos and video tips related to the riot. Investigators have put up billboards in several states with photos of wanted rioters. Working on tips from co-workers, acquaintances and friends, agents have tracked down driver's license photos to match their faces with those captured on camera in the building. In some cases, authorities got records from Facebook or Twitter to connect their social media accounts to their email addresses or phone numbers. In others, agents used records from license plate readers to confirm their travels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally

The CPIM on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers during their tractor rally, and said tear-gassing and lathi charging them is unacceptable.The protesting farmers clashed with police at several ...

China CDC says inactivated COVID-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in two months

An expert with Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said if chinas COVID-19 inactivated vaccines need upgrading for mutated virus variants, the upgrade could be completed in about two months, Global Times reported on Teusday in...

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

The Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed Tuesday in view of the ongoing tractor parade by farmers which turned violent at some places in the city, the New Delhi Traders Association said.Atul Bhargava, the ...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss: Study

Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration AMD, according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021