Not '100 per cent satisfied' with Mahavir Chakra awarded to

Col Santosh Babu, says his father Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI): The father of late ColonelSantosh Babu on Monday said he was ''not 100 per centsatisfied'' with the Mahavir Chakra posthumously awarded to himfor his acts of gallantry against the Chinese attack in GalwanValley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, and that he should havebeen honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

''It is not that I am unhappy. But I am not 100 per centsatisfied (with the award of Mahavir Chakra). There is scopefor honouring him in a better way.

But my opinion is that Santosh Babu should have beennamed for the highest military award Param Vir Chakra for thegallantry he displayed while discharging his duties,'' Babu'sfather B Upendra told PTI.

He said the valor shown by his son had inspired manypeople, including those working in the defence forces.

Colonel Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Biharregiment, was among 20 Indian soldiers who laid down theirlives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 last yearin the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked one of the mostserious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

Upendra said his son, overcoming the challenges posed bythe climatic conditions of the area where he was posted,fought with Chinese troops.

''My son and his men fought barehanded. He proved thatIndia is superior and stronger than China by killing moreenemy soldiers,'' he said.

According to him, Col Babus family did not get anythingmore than the departmental benefits that are usually given tothe families of martyred soldiers, from the Centre.

The Telangana Government gave Rs five crore ex-gratia toSantoshBabus family, besides Group-I post to his wife and aresidential plot.

