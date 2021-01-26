Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not '100 per cent satisfied' with Mahavir Chakra awarded to

Col Santosh Babu, says his father Hyderabad, Jan 26 PTI The father of late ColonelSantosh Babu on Monday said he was not 100 per centsatisfied with the Mahavir Chakra posthumously awarded to himfor his acts of gallantry against the Chinese attack in GalwanValley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, and that he should havebeen honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.It is not that I am unhappy. But I am not 100 per centsatisfied with the award of Mahavir Chakra.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:10 IST
Not '100 per cent satisfied' with Mahavir Chakra awarded to

Col Santosh Babu, says his father Hyderabad, Jan 26 (PTI): The father of late ColonelSantosh Babu on Monday said he was ''not 100 per centsatisfied'' with the Mahavir Chakra posthumously awarded to himfor his acts of gallantry against the Chinese attack in GalwanValley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, and that he should havebeen honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

''It is not that I am unhappy. But I am not 100 per centsatisfied (with the award of Mahavir Chakra). There is scopefor honouring him in a better way.

But my opinion is that Santosh Babu should have beennamed for the highest military award Param Vir Chakra for thegallantry he displayed while discharging his duties,'' Babu'sfather B Upendra told PTI.

He said the valor shown by his son had inspired manypeople, including those working in the defence forces.

Colonel Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Biharregiment, was among 20 Indian soldiers who laid down theirlives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 last yearin the Galwan Valley, an incident that marked one of the mostserious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

Upendra said his son, overcoming the challenges posed bythe climatic conditions of the area where he was posted,fought with Chinese troops.

''My son and his men fought barehanded. He proved thatIndia is superior and stronger than China by killing moreenemy soldiers,'' he said.

According to him, Col Babus family did not get anythingmore than the departmental benefits that are usually given tothe families of martyred soldiers, from the Centre.

The Telangana Government gave Rs five crore ex-gratia toSantoshBabus family, besides Group-I post to his wife and aresidential plot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients

The World Health Organization WHO issued fresh clinical advice on Tuesday for treating COVID-19 patients, including those displaying persistent symptoms after recovery, and also said it advised using low-dose anti-coagulants to prevent bloo...

Iran approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V for use

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Tehran had approved the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for domestic use.The Sputnik V vaccine was yesterday also registered and approved by our health authorities, Za...

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Swedens Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the number of doses available in each vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.Sweden is see...

Iran: Biden won''t have infinite time to rejoin nuclear deal

Iran warned the Biden administration on Tuesday that it will not have an indefinite time period on its disposal to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.Iran also said it expects Washington to swiftly lift crippling e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021