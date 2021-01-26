Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar army warns may 'take action' over its election dispute

Myanmar's army warned on Tuesday it would "take action" if an election dispute was not settled and declined to rule out staging a coup if its demands were not met, just days out from the convening of a new parliament. Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told a new conference there may have been fraud in the November contest, which was won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi's National league for Democracy (NLD) party.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 18:34 IST
Myanmar army warns may 'take action' over its election dispute

Myanmar's army warned on Tuesday it would "take action" if an election dispute was not settled and declined to rule out staging a coup if its demands were not met, just days out from the convening of a new parliament.

Military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told a new conference there may have been fraud in the November contest, which was won in a landslide by Aung San Suu Kyi's National league for Democracy (NLD) party. "We will take action according to the constitution and existing laws if they don't resolve the issue," he said of the election commission, declining to give further details.

The military wants the poll body to investigate voter lists it said contained discrepancies. The NLD claimed a resounding victory in what was the second parliamentary election since the end of decades of strict military rule, during which the party and its supporters were persecuted.

The election was viewed as a referendum on Suu Kyi's fledgling democratic government. NLD spokesman Myo Nyunt told Reuters it was up to the election commission to decide whether there had been fraud. A commission spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Under a constitution it drafted, Myanmar's military gets control of three ministries and a quota of 25% of house seats, a de facto veto on major decisions, ensuring it retains a key stake in national politics. Zaw Min Tun sidestepped questions on what the military would do if its concerns about the election were not addressed.

Asked by reporters if it would cooperate with the NLD government and new legislature when it convenes on Feb. 1, Zaw Min Tun said "wait and watch on that matter." Asked if he would rule out staging a coup, he said "cannot say so".

"We will take all available action including sending to the Supreme Court," he added. "We do this because we want a strong democratic system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings

The SP 500 hit a record high at the open on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from a slew of companies including General Electric and Johnson Johnson, while the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.The Dow Jones...

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Wa...

6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

Manipurs COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021