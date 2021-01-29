Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries -police

A small blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday was caused by a "very low intensity improvised device" a police spokesman said, adding that there were no injuries.

The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement. "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said.

The Israeli foreign ministry did not immediately comment on reports of the explosion. The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.

A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)