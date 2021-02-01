Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty takes charge as Vice Chief of Army Staff

Lt Gen Chandi Prasad Mohanty on Monday took charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, succeeding Lt Gen SK Saini.

In a career spanning four decades, the officer served in numerous positions in the field and highly active counter-insurgency environments.

Lt Gen Mohanty was heading the Army's Southern Command when he was appointed as Vice Chief of the Army Staff. Gen Saini retired from service on Sunday. An alumnus of the Indian Military College, Dehradun, and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Lt Gen CP Mohanty was commissioned into the Rajput Regiment on 12 Jun 1982. He has the unique distinction of commanding two brigades --first on the Line of Actual Control and at the multinational UN Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He later commanded the Rangiya-based division in a counter-insurgency environment and the Sikkim-based Trishakti Corps immediately after the Doklam incident. ''The General officer also has a unique distinction of commanding two Administrative formations as well: the Jodhpur Sub Area as a Major General and Uttar Bharat Area as a Lt General,'' an official release said.

Lt Gen Mohanty's staff and instructional assignments include a tenure at NDA, Brigade Major of an armored brigade, military advisor in Seychelles, Brigadier General Staff (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern theatre, and Director General, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement.

