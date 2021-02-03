Left Menu

Police officer killed in storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor

The remains of a police officer killed when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol last month were brought to the building's historic rotunda on Tuesday evening to lie in honor. The ashes of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, who died of his injuries one day after the Jan. 6 confrontation, arrived at the rotunda at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The ashes of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, who died of his injuries one day after the Jan. 6 confrontation, arrived at the rotunda at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. An honor guard saluted as two officers carried a wooden box containing Sicknick's cremated remains inside, along with a framed American flag for a viewing beginning 30 minutes later.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6, attacking police and smashing windows as lawmakers fled. Four other people died in the violence. Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head during the melee, according to his father. An ambulance crew resuscitated him twice as he was taken to a nearby hospital. He died the following day.

Sicknick, who had served in the New Jersey Air National Guard, joined the Capitol Police in 2008. Trump faces impeachment charges brought by members of Congress who accuse him of igniting the riot with a fiery speech urging supporters to "fight" his election loss to President Joe Biden.

The former president, a Republican, faces trial in the Senate next week on a charge of inciting insurrection. The Capitol remains shaken by the events, which have led to the installation of eight-foot-high fence around the complex, which has been billed as a temporary measure.

Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman called last week for permanent fencing and back-up security forces near the building. Since the 19th century the remains of about three dozen Americans have been honored at the Capitol. Twelve have been former presidents, who along with other government officials, judges and military leaders are said to "lie in state."

The category of "laying in honor" was created after two Capitol Police officers were fatally wounded in 1998 by a gunman who ran to the offices of then-Majority Whip Tom DeLay, a Republican. Sicknick is the fifth American to lay in honor at the rotunda. The other two were civil rights leader Rosa parks in 2005 and the Reverend Billy Graham in 2018.

Members of Congress will view Sicknick on Wednesday morning. There will be a congressional tribute on Wednesday before a ceremonial departure. Sicknick will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

