BBC defends 'accurate and fair' reporting in China

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:45 IST
Britain's publicly-owned BBC said on Thursday it stood by its "accurate and fair reporting" of events in China and totally rejected accusations from the Chinese foreign ministry that it had pushed fake news and had an ideological bias.

China's foreign ministry on Thursday said it had lodged "stern representations" to the British Broadcasting Corporation over what it said was "fake news" coverage of COVID-19, and urged the broadcaster to publicly apologise.

"We stand by our accurate and fair reporting of events in China and totally reject these unfounded accusations of fake news or ideological bias," it said in a statement. It added that the BBC reports without "fear or favour".

