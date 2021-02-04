EU regulator to begin review of Lilly, Regeneron COVID-19 antibody therapies

Europe's drugs regulator said on Thursday it will begin reviewing data on U.S. drugmakers Eli Lilly and Regeneron's combination therapies of antibody-based treatments for use in COVID-19 patients.

Two separate reviews will be carried out to see if patients with COVID-19, who do not need oxygen support and are at high risk of their condition worsening, can be treated with these drugs, the European Medicines Agency said.

