Maratha quota: Centre must take positive steps, says Chavan

Maratha quota: Centre must take positive steps, says ChavanPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:41 IST
The Union government shouldthink of ''positive steps'' like bringing in a Constitutionalamendment to ensure the Maratha community in Maharashtra getsreservations, Congress leader and state minister Ashok Chavansaid on Friday.
The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Marathareservation case on March 8.
In a video message, he said the Centre, while keepingits stand in the apex court, had a ''great chance to takepositive steps and support Maratha reservation''.
The Centre brought in a Constitutional amendment forquota for economically weaker sections (EWS), and it can dothe same for Maratha reservation, Chavan said.
Ministers from the state should request Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on this, Chavan added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Runaway girl from UP reunited with family by Maharashtra cops
Man attempts suicide over Maratha quota issue in Maharashtra
EXPLAINER-Party people: What happens at Vietnam's Communist congress?
Maharashtra: 5-yr-old girl raped, killed in Nanded
UP: Congress to distribute calendars chronicling Priyanka Gandhi's political journey