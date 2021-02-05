Maratha quota: Centre must take positive steps, says Chavan

The Union government shouldthink of ''positive steps'' like bringing in a Constitutionalamendment to ensure the Maratha community in Maharashtra getsreservations, Congress leader and state minister Ashok Chavansaid on Friday.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Marathareservation case on March 8.

In a video message, he said the Centre, while keepingits stand in the apex court, had a ''great chance to takepositive steps and support Maratha reservation''.

The Centre brought in a Constitutional amendment forquota for economically weaker sections (EWS), and it can dothe same for Maratha reservation, Chavan said.

Ministers from the state should request Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on this, Chavan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)