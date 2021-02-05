U.S. lawmaker: airline payroll assistance will be part of COVID-19 measure

U.S. lawmaker: airline payroll assistance will be part of COVID-19 measureReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:07 IST
A senior U.S. House lawmaker told reporters that a COVID-19 relief package would include a new round of payroll assistance for U.S. airline workers.
Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told reporters at the White House the new round of airline government assistance would extend restrictions on executive compensation and stock buybacks.
U.S. airlines have been awarded $40 billion in payroll support since March and airline unions last week asked Congress for another $15 billion to keep thousands of workers on the payroll past March 31, when the current round expires.
