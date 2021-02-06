Left Menu

Venezuela sentences two PDVSA managers for divulging confidential information

Venezuela has sentenced two managers of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to five years in prison on charges of divulging confidential information, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter on Friday. Authorities had arrested Aryenis Torrealba and Alfredo Chirinos, from PDVSA's supply and trading department, in February 2020 on allegations that they had leaked information to the U.S. government, which in 2019 sanctioned PDVSA as part of Washington's push to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 01:43 IST
Venezuela sentences two PDVSA managers for divulging confidential information

Venezuela has sentenced two managers of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to five years in prison on charges of divulging confidential information, chief prosecutor Tarek Saab wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Authorities had arrested Aryenis Torrealba and Alfredo Chirinos, from PDVSA's supply and trading department, in February 2020 on allegations that they had leaked information to the U.S. government, which in 2019 sanctioned PDVSA as part of Washington's push to oust President Nicolas Maduro. Family members of both Torrealba and Chirinos have said the two are innocent.

"These officials leaked sensitive and confidential information related to the oil industry, which brought as a consequence the imposition of sanctions by the United States government," Saab wrote in a statement posted on Twitter, noting that the trial had included seven hearings. Torrealba's and Chirinos' parents have said both they and their children were supporters of the socialist "revolution" launched by Maduro's predecessor and mentor, the late President Hugo Chavez. But they argued that their children were singled out for speaking out against corruption in PDVSA.

The Venezuelan opposition and the U.S. government argue that Maduro has used the country's justice system to silence critics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-New DARPin drugs show promise, "good" cholesterol tied to lower risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New DARPin drugs may be superior to antibody drugs A new ...

Canada's COVID rules on leisure travel weighing on business, say industry officials

Canadas move to limit inbound flights to four major airports as it seeks to curb the spread of COVID-19 from leisure travel is spilling over to business trips and fueling uncertainty which could delay economic recovery, industry executives ...

Wall St Week Ahead-GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

As the trading frenzy that took shares of GameStop Corp and other favorites of retail investors on a wild ride recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks.For ...

U.N. chief calls on everyone to respect new Libya interim government

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday welcomed the formation of a new interim government for Libya and called on all Libyan and international parties to respect result.My appeal to everybody is to recognize and accept ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021