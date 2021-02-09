Left Menu

Five killed in Kabul as attacks increasingly target civilians

Five government employees were killed in two separate attacks in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday, officials said, the latest in a series in which civilians have been targeted. Unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying employees of a provincial rural economic development department in southern Kabul, killing four people.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:15 IST
Five killed in Kabul as attacks increasingly target civilians
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Five government employees were killed in two separate attacks in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday, officials said, the latest in a series in which civilians have been targeted.

Unknown gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying employees of a provincial rural economic development department in southern Kabul, killing four people. The head of the department was among those killed as they headed back to the central province of Maidan Wardak where their department was based, a spokesman for the national rural rehabilitation department said.

A foreign affairs ministry vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in eastern Kabul, killing the driver, the ministry said in a statement. Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, roadside explosive devices and shootings are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.

The attacks are concentrated in urban centres and come as protracted peace talks take place in Doha between Taliban militants, fighting since 2001 to regain power, and Afghan government officials. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a text message that Tuesday's attacks "had nothing to do with us".

A number of Western embassies recently said in a statement, before Tuesday's bloodshed, that the Taliban were responsible for "the majority of this targeted violence". U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is reviewing how to handle the peace process, including a troop withdrawal agreement Washington signed with the Taliban under previous President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diana Penty starts shooting for her Malayalam debut

Actor Diana Penty on Tuesday commenced shooting for her next, a currently untitled movie with South star Dulquer Salmaan that will mark her foray in the Malayalam cinema.The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a p...

Britain to bring in COVID hotel quarantine from Feb. 15 - health minister

Britain said it would bring in tighter border controls from Monday Feb. 15 to help guard the country against new variants of COVID-19, requiring hotel quarantine in England for those arriving from the most high risk countries. Were setting ...

Rlys achieves record freight loading in Jan ‘21

Indian Railways achieved the highest ever freight loading in January 2021 clocking a figure of 119.79 MT and surpassing its previous record of loading 119.74 MT of freight in March 2019, the ministry said on Tuesday.Indian Railways freight ...

No new COVID-19 deaths in 7 states/UTs in 3 weeks: Govt

Seven states and UTs have reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the last three weeks, while 15 have not registered any fatality in the past 24 hours, the Centre said on Tuesday, underlining that consistent gains are being made in terms of decl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021