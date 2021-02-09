Left Menu

Britain wants to resolve post-Brexit N.Ireland trade issues quickly

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:27 IST

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:27 IST
Britain wants to resolve post-Brexit N.Ireland trade issues quickly
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain wants to resolve what it describes as issues with an agreement for post-Brexit trade with its province of Northern Ireland as quickly as possible with the European Union, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

Michael Gove, in charge of implementing the Brexit deal, will meet European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic on Thursday to try to agree a way to ease trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

"We set out the issues we have currently ... We want to extend the existing measures but we are committed to working constructively and pragmatically with the EU to resolve the issues ... as quickly as possible," the spokesman told reporters.

