New York AG urges U.S. FDA to take action on baby food safety standards

New York AG urges U.S. FDA to take action on baby food safety standardsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:44 IST
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to take action to set uniform standards related to toxic metals across all baby foods.
James urges the FDA to follow recommendations issued last week by a U.S. House panel to set standards for all baby food, not just rice cereal, and require food manufacturers to test finished products for toxic metals rather than just separate ingredients. James also said she is simultaneously exploring all legal options.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
