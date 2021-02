BRIEF-AstraZeneca Completes Divestment Of Crestor In Europe

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - DIVESTMENT OF CRESTOR IN EUROPE COMPLETED

* ASTRAZENECA - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ASTRAZENECA RECEIVED A PAYMENT OF $320M FROM GRÜNENTHAL * ASTRAZENECA - ASTRAZENECA MAY ALSO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $30M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

