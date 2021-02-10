Germany says further sanctions against Russia must target right people

Germany says further sanctions against Russia must target right peopleReuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:56 IST
Further sanctions against Russia need to target the right people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that cancelling the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would merely push Russia closer to China. "Those who question Nord Stream 2 must also consider, at least geostrategically, what consequences this will have and what this means for Europe's influence on Russia," Maas told German lawmakers, adding that the same applied to the idea of 'decoupling' from China.
"It must be absolutely clear where this will lead in geostrategic terms: it will drive Russia and China closer and closer together," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- German
- Nord
- Russia
- Maas
- Heiko Maas
- Europe
- China
- Nord Stream 2
ALSO READ
Biden walking a high wire with Russia ahead of Putin call
Russia's RDIF: Sputnik V vaccine to be approved by 25 countries within weeks
Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny being used by West to destabilise Russia - Putin ally
Russia reports 18,241 new COVID-19 cases, 564 deaths
Kremlin says vigorous efforts needed to extend Russia-U.S. New START arms treaty