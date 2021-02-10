Biden expected to announce Pentagon review of China strategy -official

Biden expected to announce Pentagon review of China strategy -officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:53 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Wednesday a Pentagon review of strategy towards China, looking at key areas including intelligence, technology and the military footprint in the region, a U.S. official said.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said a new 15-person task force would be created at the Pentagon to review the strategy and present its recommendations within four months.
