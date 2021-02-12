Left Menu

Britain, France, Germany condemn Houthi attack on Saudi's Abha airport

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. The more than six-year long conflict is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 12-02-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 03:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain, France and Germany on Thursday condemned a spate of attacks on Saudi Arabia claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying the proliferation of drones posed a serious threat to regional stability.

Saudi Arabia told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that an attack on Wednesday on Abha International Airport caused a fire on a civilian plane, describing it as a "heinous war crime." "Such acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to jeopardize the efforts of United Nations to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen," Saudi U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi wrote in a letter, calling on the 15-member body to condemn the attack.

Yemen's Houthi group said it had carried out a drone attack on the airport. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. The more than six-year long conflict is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

