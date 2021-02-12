Left Menu

Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident's killing -sources

Sabah said Naserzadeh was working at the civic registry department of the Iranian consulate in Istanbul but Reuters was not able to independently confirm that element of its report. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denied that any consulate staff member was involved in Vardanjani's killing and said Iran was in talks with Turkish officials to shed light on the issue, according to the foreign ministry's website.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:45 IST
Iranian official arrested in Istanbul over dissident's killing -sources

Turkey has arrested an Iranian official suspected of instigating the killing of an Iranian dissident in Istanbul 15 months ago, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. Confirming a report in Turkey's Sabah newspaper, the sources said Mohammad Reza Naserzadeh was detained earlier this week on suspicion of planning the shooting of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani, a critic of Iran's political and military leadership.

The case could strain ties between Iran and Turkey, regional powers which have grown closer under Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan despite sometimes deep differences, including in Syria where they back opposing sides in the 10-year conflict. Iran's Foreign Ministry said the newspaper report was "baseless".

Vardanjani was shot dead on an Istanbul street in November 2019, a year after leaving Iran and criticising what he said was corruption in the Islamic Republic in a series of social media posts. Last year two senior Turkish officials told Reuters his killing was instigated by intelligence officials at Iran's consulate in Istanbul. A senior U.S. administration official also said Washington believed Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security was directly involved.

At the time, one of the Turkish officials identified the two suspects by initials - one set of which matched Naserzadeh's. Sabah said Naserzadeh was working at the civic registry department of the Iranian consulate in Istanbul but Reuters was not able to independently confirm that element of its report.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh denied that any consulate staff member was involved in Vardanjani's killing and said Iran was in talks with Turkish officials to shed light on the issue, according to the foreign ministry's website. In December, Turkish officials accused Iranian authorities of targeting another opponent in Istanbul when they announced they had detained 11 people involved in the abduction and smuggling to Iran of an Iranian dissident wanted in connection with a deadly attack in southwestern Iran.

Habib Chaab, an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader, was drugged and kidnapped by a network working "on behalf of Iran's intelligence service" after being lured into flying to Turkey by an Iranian intelligence operative, a senior official said. Last week an Iranian diplomat accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a court in Belgium, the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in Europe since Iran's 1979 revolution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

E-bikes, sports academy, stray cattle control: LoH finalises NDMC budget

The Leader of House in the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday finalised the civic bodys annual budget, which includes several projects such as introducing e-bikes in public places, opening a sports academy and keeping stray...

Quake of 6.1 magnitude jolts north India

A high intensity earthquake hit Tajikistan on Friday night, tremors of which were felt in Delhi NCR and several other parts of north India.The seismology department at first erroneously gave the epicentre as Amritsar and put the quakes dept...

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021