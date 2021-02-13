Left Menu

Top TRF terrorist arrested in J-K's Samba

A top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front TRF, wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 10:16 IST
Top TRF terrorist arrested in J-K's Samba

A top terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), wanted in connection with the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in south Kashmir last year, was arrested in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias ''Sahil'', ''Khalid'' was hiding in Samba district of Jammu region and was arrested on a specific information by Anantnag police, a senior police official said. The TRF is an offshoot of Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit and the arrest of Rather comes a week after police arrested self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Mustafa Hidayatullah Malik alias ''Hasnain'' from Kunjwani area of Jammu. Rather, a resident of south Kashmir, had reportedly moved to Samba to receive an arms consignment from Pakistan and was arrested from his rented accommodation in Bari Brahmana area during a joint raid by Anantnag and Samba police, the official said. Terming the arrest of the top terrorist as a ''major breakthrough'', he said he was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam and a policeman at Furra village in south Kashmir district last year. Security officials said Rather had undergone arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2004 and infiltrated into India along with five foreign terrorists. However, he surrendered in 2006 but got recycled into militancy last year after joining the TRF. The interrogation of the captured terrorist is underway and some more arrests and recoveries are expected at his disclosure, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parliamentary panel on defence intents to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh: Sources

The parliamentary standing committee on defence intends to visit the Galwan Valley and the Pangong lake in the eastern Ladakh region which has been witness to a violent stand-off between the troops of India and China, sources said.However, ...

VIMSAR doctors to study seroconversion of vaccinated people

Doctors of VeerSurendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and ResearchVIMSAR, Burla will conduct a study on the impact of COVID-19vaccines and how it helps the creation of antibodies afterpeople were inoculated, officials said.The study wil...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. UKs Duchess Meghan wins privacy battle against dehumanizing tabloid paperMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday a British tabloid had been held to account for its dehuman...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Briton, 70, becomes oldest to row solo across AtlanticWhen 70-year-old Frank Rothwell decided to row solo across the Atlantic, he didnt realise just how boring it would be spending nearly t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021