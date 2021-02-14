PM pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in theterror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir inFebruary, 2019.No indian can forget this day. Two years ago, thePulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:35 IST
''No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs. Weare proud of our security forces and their bravery will continue to inspire generations,'' he said at a function here.
He said the country's armed forces had shown time and again they were fully capable of protecting ''our motherland''.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the terrorist attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama on February 14, 2019.
