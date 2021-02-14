Left Menu

Envoys from Europe, Africa to visit J-K to assess situation after DDC polls: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 18:12 IST
Envoys from Europe, Africa to visit J-K to assess situation after DDC polls: Officials

A group of envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week to take stock of the development and security situation in the valley especially after the successful exercise of the District Development Council elections, officials said on Sunday.

The officials said the two-day visit was scheduled likely for February 17 during which the envoys would receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the Union Territory administration after abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The envoys would meet some of the elected DDC members besides holding a meeting with a few prominent citizens and administrative secretaries.

The showcase would be the recently concluded DDC elections which was completed in December last year, the officials said. Strengthening of democratic institutions at the grassroots level would be significantly highlighted, the officials said, adding that during the presentation the envoys would be shown how panchayats have been empowered by giving them financial powers.

The next day, the ambassadors would visit Jammu where they are likely to meet DDC members and representatives of some social organisations, they said.

This is yet another diplomatic exercise being carried out by the government to counter the propaganda being orchestrated by Pakistan at international foras, the officials said.

The envoys would be briefed about the security situation by senior officers involved in the law and order situation in the Kashmir valley especially attempts of Pakistan to push terrorists into India through the Line of Control and frequent ceasefire violations, they said.

Last year, foreign envoys from 17 nations including the United States had visited Jammu and Kashmir and the team also comprised ambassadors from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru.

Three months after the Centre withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories, a delegation of 23 EU MPs was taken on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the Union Territory by the International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FASTag mandatory from Monday midnight; vehicles sans tag to pay double toll fee

The government on Sunday said it has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.The Ministry of Road Transport Highways i...

PM Modi forges ahead with Tamil culture pitch, sets stage for positive campaign in TN polls

Setting the stage for a positivecampaign for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, likely in April,Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday latched on to Tamilculture and justice for people and backed the aspirations ofSri Lankan Tamils.Signalling a...

Rishabh Pant needs break from constant comparisons, says Ashwin

Give Rishabh Pant a break from constant comparisons and let him go from strength to strength, his senior India teammate Ravichandran Ashiwn suggested on Sunday.Be it for his keeping or batting, be it with one of Indias greatest or any other...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probeChinas space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021