Left Menu

When the chips were down, your core kept things running: PM Modi lauds IT industry

Lauding the performance of country's information technology (IT) industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "when the chips were down, your (industry) core kept things running."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:45 IST
When the chips were down, your core kept things running: PM Modi lauds IT industry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF).. Image Credit: ANI

Lauding the performance of country's information technology (IT) industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said "when the chips were down, your (industry) core kept things running." "At a time when every sector was affected due to corona, you achieved a 2 per cent growth. It is commendable if India's IT industry adds USD 4 billion to its revenue at a time when suspicions of de-growth were being cast," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF).

"By providing lakhs of jobs during the pandemic, the IT industry has once again proved itself why it is one of the strongest pillars of the country's economy," he added. Noting that the world is looking at India with great \expectations, the Prime Minister said, "We should not think of ourselves as weak or move away fearing challenges. During COVID, our science and technology not only proved itself but has also evolved."

Talking about India's performance during the pandemic, Prime Minister said, "There was a time when we were dependent on other nations even for the smallpox vaccine. Now we are providing made in India corona vaccines to several countries." The solutions, which India has provided to the world is inspiring, PM Modi added.

"There were reasons that IT industry could not get benefits from large domestic market of India. Due to this particular reason digital divide kept widening in India. We may call it 'Diya tale andhera'. Policies of our government reflect how we changed this approach in past few years," PM Modi elaborated. "Our government is well aware that future leaders cannot develop with restrictions in place. Therefore, the government is trying to get the tech industry out of unnecessary regulations," he added.

Giving a message to the entrepreneurs, PM Modi said, "Do not limit yourself to just valuations and exit strategies. Think about how you can create institutions that will outlast this century. Think about how you can create world-class products that will set the global benchmark on excellence." The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19. It is the flagship event of the NASSCOM. The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Toolkit': Delhi cops seized hard disk from house, says Muluk's father

Two persons claiming to be the personnel of Delhi Police seized a computer hard disk and other items from the house of green activist Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the toolkit case related to the farmers protest, without a search warrant on ...

Gwyneth Paltrow says she had COVID-19 'early on'

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had contracted coronavirus early on in the pandemic.In a new post for the lifestyle website Goop, the 48-year-old actor opened up about her experience with the disease that has so far cla...

Major tragedy averted as Army destroys suspected IED on busy highway in JK's Rajouri

A major tragedy was averted on Wednesday with the timely detection of a suspected Improvised Explosive Device IED planted inside a pressure cooker on a busy highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The suspected IED ...

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

Cricket icon Sourav Gangulys wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021