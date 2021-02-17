Two Yemen-bound persons detained

Two Yemen-bound persons detainedPTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:21 IST
Two persons bound for Yemen viaMuscat were detained at the airport here on Wednesday, policesaid.
The two--from Kerala and Puducherry, had arrived atbtheairport to proceed to Yemen when immigration authoritiesstopped them and handed them over to police for questioning,officials said without divulging details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
