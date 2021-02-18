Left Menu

AP CM felicitates war veterans

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:26 IST
AP CM felicitates war veterans

Andhra Pradesh ChiefMinister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday felicitated retiredMajor General C Venugopal, a nonagenarian, marking 'SwarnimVijay Varsh.' Reddy arrived here to take part in the 'Swarnim VijayVarsh' celebrations being held here to mark the golden jubileeof the victory of the Indian Armed forces in the Indo-Pak warof 1971.

Apart from Venugopal, Jaggula Chinnathalli, wife oflate Sanyasi Naidu, a military officer from Vishakhapatnam washonoured.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the 'SwarnimVijay Varsh' Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 Indo-Pakwar at the Police Parade Grounds in the temple city.

As part of the celebrations, the 'Victory Flame'arrived here on Wednesday from Hyderabad and would remain heretill February 20 before reaching Bengaluru, a governmentofficial said.

Addressing the gathering, Reddy said Prime MinisterNarendra Narendra Modi in December last lit the Swarnim VijayMashaal from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial,marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary year celebrationof India's victory over Pakistan in the Year 1971.

He also said he was proud to bow his head before theIndian army that braving tough conditions on the borders havebeen protecting the 135-crore people of the countryfearlessly.PTI COR SSPTI PTI

