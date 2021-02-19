Yellen says U.S. expects China to adhere to trade commitment, will look at tariffs

Yellen says U.S. expects China to adhere to trade commitment, will look at tariffsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:13 IST
The United States is in the process of evaluating its approach to China, but tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the former Trump administration will remain in place for now, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC on Thursday.
"For the moment, we have kept the tariffs in place that were put in by the Trump administration, ... and we'll evaluate going forward what we think is appropriate," she said, adding that Washington expected Beijing to adhere to its commitments on trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
