Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

A group of drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage at Uber, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for many others in the gig economy. The Silicon Valley-based firm appealed the original ruling all the way to Britain's top court.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:27 IST
Representative Image.

A group of drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage at Uber, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for many others in the gig economy. In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as paid holidays and rest breaks.

Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that in law they are only afforded minimal protections. The Silicon Valley-based firm appealed the original ruling all the way to Britain's top court.

