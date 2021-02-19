Uber drivers entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules
A group of drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage at Uber, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for many others in the gig economy. The Silicon Valley-based firm appealed the original ruling all the way to Britain's top court.Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:27 IST
A group of drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage at Uber, Britain's Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for many others in the gig economy. In a case led by two drivers, a London employment tribunal ruled in 2016 that they were due entitlements such as paid holidays and rest breaks.
Uber drivers are currently treated as self-employed, meaning that in law they are only afforded minimal protections. The Silicon Valley-based firm appealed the original ruling all the way to Britain's top court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Silicon Valley
- Supreme Court
- London
ALSO READ
Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen
Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more
Britain urges flexibility ahead of UN Cyprus talks
Britain condemns detention of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Health News Roundup: UK says 4,000 variants of virus that causes COVID-19 around the world; Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen and more