India's COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1.46 lakh

India's total COVID-19 active caseload currently stands at 1.46 lakh (1,46,907) on Wednesday and accounts for 1.33 per cent of the country's total coronavirus cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). According to the health ministry, the country registered 13,742 new daily cases in the last 24 hours and 14,037 recoveries which led to a net decline of 399 cases in the total active caseload.

The ministry said that in the last one week, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Telangana, Delhi and Haryana have reported more than 100 average daily new cases, whereas Kerala and Maharashtra both report more than 4,000 average daily new cases in past one week. "As on February 24, 2021, the vaccination coverage was 1,21,65,598 through 2,54,356 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 64,98,300 HCWs (first dose), 13,98,400 HCWs (second dose) and 42,68,898 FLWs (first dose)," it said.

On day-39 of the vaccination drive, 4,20,046 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 2,79,823 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 9,479 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,40,223 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine. Out of total 1,21,65,598 vaccine doses, 1,07,67,198 (HCWs and FLWs) have received 1st dose of vaccine and total 13,98,400 HCWs have received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, 12 states and UTs have administered more than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs. These are Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, UP and Rajasthan. "10 States/UTs have vaccinated more than 60 per cent of registered FLWs. These are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh," it said.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,07,26,702 today. The recovery rate is 97.25 per cent. The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,579,795 today. 86.26 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six states.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,869 newly recovered cases.4,823 people recovered in Kerala in the past 24 hours followed by 453 in Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,218. It is followed by Kerala with4,034 while Tamil Nadu reported 442 new cases.

Five states account for 81.73 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (51). Kerala reported 14 deaths and Punjab reported 10 deaths. "19 states and UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli," it added.

Thirteen states have reported 1 to 5 deaths; 2 states have reported 6 to 10 deaths; one state has reported 10 to 20 deaths and one state has reported more than 20 deaths. (ANI)

