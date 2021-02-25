White House has not made "final decision" on participation in Olympics in China

White House has not made "final decision" on participation in Olympics in ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 23:51 IST
The White House has not made a final decision on participation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, as Republican lawmakers call for the United States to boycott the Games in 2022.
"There hasn't been a final decision made on that and of course we would look for guidance from the U.S. Olympic Committee," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
