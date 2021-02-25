White House has not made "final decision" on participation in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on participation in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, as Republican lawmakers call for the United States to boycott the Games in 2022.

"There hasn't been a final decision made on that and of course we would look for guidance from the U.S. Olympic Committee," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)