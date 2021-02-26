Digital vaccination passports likely available before summer, Merkel says

Digital vaccination certificates enabling people to travel in Europe despite the coronavirus pandemic will probably be available before the summer, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a virtual EU summit.

"Everyone agreed that we need a digital vaccination certificate," Merkel told a press conference on Thursday, adding the EU Commission would need around three months to create the technical basis for such documents.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)