Left Menu

Pakistan wants peaceful resolution with India on all disputes: Foreign Office

Pakistan said on Friday that it wants a peaceful resolution of all disputes with India, including the Kashmir issue, and the latest ceasefire agreement was in line with Islamabads stated position.In a significant move to ease tension, the militaries of India and Pakistan said on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC and other sectors.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 23:43 IST
Pakistan wants peaceful resolution with India on all disputes: Foreign Office
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan said on Friday that it wants a peaceful resolution of all disputes with India, including the Kashmir issue, and the latest ceasefire agreement was in line with Islamabad's stated position.

In a significant move to ease tension, the militaries of India and Pakistan said on Thursday that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors. "Pakistan has always maintained that we want peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including the internationally recognised dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. There is no change in our principled position," Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesman for Pakistan's Foreign Office, said during a press briefing.

"As for the outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, there is no change in Pakistan's long held principled position," he added.

He said Pakistan has consistently underscored the need to observe the 2003 ceasefire understanding in letter and spirit for maintenance of peace along the LoC.

"We have also maintained that escalation along the Line of Control is a threat to regional peace and security. Therefore, this development is very much in line with Pakistan's consistent position," he said.

"The focus of the talks of DGMOs was de-escalation along the Line of Control as per the agreed mechanisms and understandings," he said.

The decision on the ceasefire, effective since Wednesday midnight, was taken at a meeting between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

The DGMOs held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a ''free, frank and cordial atmosphere'', a joint statement issued by the two countries said on Thursday.

Chaudhri claimed that there have been over 13,600 ceasefire violations by India since 2003 and in 2020 alone, there were 3,097 ceasefire violations resulting in 28 deaths and 257 injuries to the civilian population.

Regarding the Afghan Transit Trade, he said Pakistan believes that Afghan economy needs support and in that spirit it allows the export of Afghan goods to India under the Afghan Transit Trade.

Chaudhri also said that Pakistan reaffirmed its support to Sri Lanka in the field of defence by providing training and equipment and "a new USD 50 million defence credit line facility to Sri Lanka was also announced." Prime Minister Khan also announced 100 scholarships in the field of medicine as part of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...

Bahrain supports S. Arabia's statement regarding report on Khasoggi death -BNA

Bahrain expressed its support for the Saudi Arabian foreign ministrys statement regarding the report submitted to the U.S. Congress on journalist Jamal Khashoggis death, Bahrains state news agency BNA reported late on Friday.Bahrain express...

House Democrats move closer to pushing through Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID plan

The House of Representatives on Friday moved toward a late-night vote on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill, with a dispute over a minimum-wage increase taking some of the luster from his first major legislative achievem...

Ireland adds 13 countries to mandatory quarantine list

Ireland added on Friday 13 mainly Central and South American countries to its 14-day mandatory quarantine list, which requires arrivals from countries designated as high risk to quarantine in designated hotels. The government introduced leg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021