France says supports U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in syria

France says supports U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in syriaReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:25 IST
France said it supports U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed militias in Syria in response to attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, the French foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
"In light of these unacceptable attacks, which we have firmly condemned, we stand with our American allies," the statement said.
The air strikes, early on Friday Middle-Eastern time, targeted militia sites on the Syrian side of the Iraqi-Syrian frontier, where groups backed by Iran control an important crossing for weapons, personnel and goods.
