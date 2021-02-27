Left Menu

US lawmaker welcomes India-Pak ceasefire agreement

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 06:20 IST
US lawmaker welcomes India-Pak ceasefire agreement

A top US lawmaker welcomed the announcement by the militaries of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors, and said this is the first step that will hopefully lead to de-escalation of tension.

The White House on Thursday had said the move is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia.

''I welcome the announcement by the governments of India and Pakistan to resume a ceasefire along their shared border,'' Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

''A first step that I hope will lead to continued de-escalation of tension,'' he said.

In a joint statement on Thursday India and Pakistan had said that they will strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors with effect from February 25.

The Hindu American Foundation also welcomed the statement and called on Pakistan to honour its international commitments, end financing and sponsoring of terrorist organisations and its cross-border terrorist attacks in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies in attack after fight between children: Police

A 45-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in a fight between two families over a quarrel between their children in Bulandshahr district, though the postmortem report said no injury was found on the victims body.The incident occurred i...

Prerak slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh by 62 runs

Middle-order batsman Prerak Mankad on Saturday took Eden Gardens by storm with a sensational 174 to power Saurashtra to a 62-run win over Chandigarh in a group E clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here.The 26-year-old plundered six sixes and ...

Telangana clocks 178 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Eds: Adds Chief Secretary's Remarks

Telangana registered 178 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count past 2.98 lakh, while one more death pushed the aggregate to 1,633, the government said on Saturday.Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC accounted for the mos...

Woman injured in crude bomb blast in Pondy, hospitalised

A 41-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face when a country bomb exploded in neighbouring Odianmpet village on Saturday, police said.The woman picked up a paper parcel lying near her house and when she opened it, the crude bomb concea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021