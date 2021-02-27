Collins: Reconsider U.S.-Canada border limits
Republican Sen Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider US-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic. Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced the US, Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.PTI | Caribou | Updated: 27-02-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 23:10 IST
Republican Sen Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider US-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic. Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced the US, Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21. Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.
Only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship and family members and partners can cross for nonessential purposes.(AP) RUP RUP
