New York Governor Cuomo asks state attorney general and judge to pick lawyer to probe his alleged sexual misconduct
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office on Saturday asked the state attorney general and the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to choose a lawyer to conduct an independent review of sexual misconduct allegations brought against the governor.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:21 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office on Saturday asked the state attorney general and the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to choose a lawyer to conduct an independent review of sexual misconduct allegations brought against the governor. Two former aides have come forward in recent days with allegations of sexual misconduct by Cuomo, which he has denied.
"All members of the Governor's office will cooperate fully. We will have no further comment until the report is issued," special counsel to Cuomo Beth Garvey said in a statement.
