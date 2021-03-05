Nigerian supplying drugs to celebrities nabbed in Bengaluru

A Nigerian drug peddler, who was supplying drugs to celebrities here, has been arrested with 500 grams of Ecstasy crystals worth Rs 40 lakh, police said.

According to police, 43-year old Ugochukwu Victor, a native of Old Yaba in Loga's state, Nigeria, was arrested from Vaddarapallya in the city.

''The Central Crime Branch arrested an African drug peddler and seized MDMA drugs worth Rs 40 lakh. The accused came on a student visa and did illegal acts in violation of visa conditions. The case has been taken under Foreigners Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act,'' Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil tweeted on Friday.

Police sources said he used to obtain drugs from his friend Michael in Mumbai and supplied them to celebrities in the city.

In the past too, he was arrested by the Koramangala police.

