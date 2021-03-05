Ukraine's grateful for support in tackling oligarchs

Ukraine's grateful for support in tackling oligarchsReuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 22:53 IST
Ukraine is grateful to its international partners for support in tackling the influence of oligarchs and improving its business climate, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Friday.
The statement came after the United States blacklisted Ihor Kolomoisky, one of the country's wealthiest people, over corruption allegations.
"Ukraine must overcome a system dominated by oligarchs," Zelenskiy's office said in a statement. "Ukraine is grateful to each partner for its support along the way."
