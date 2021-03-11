Left Menu

Ukraine says two sailors dead after ship sinks off Romanian coast

A cargo ship with 13 Ukrainian crew members sank off the Black Sea coast of Romania on Thursday, killing at least two sailors, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said. The ship, the Volgo Balt 179, had been heading to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta. Ukrainian consuls left for Constanta to coordinate the rescue operation, Nikolenko said, without elaborating.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-03-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:53 IST
A cargo ship with 13 Ukrainian crew members sank off the Black Sea coast of Romania on Thursday, killing at least two sailors, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said. "Ten sailors were rescued, 2 died, 1 person is being searched (for)," ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the sinking. The ship, the Volgo Balt 179, had been heading to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.

Ukrainian consuls left for Constanta to coordinate the rescue operation, Nikolenko said, without elaborating.

