Left Menu

Sri Lankan Church demands justice for Easter Sunday victims

The Colombo Church has been holding a Black Sunday congregation every week, demanding justice for the victims.Cardinal Ranjith has vowed to take action if perpetrators were not booked by the law before the attacks second anniversary, April 21.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 29-03-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 22:19 IST
Sri Lankan Church demands justice for Easter Sunday victims

Sri Lanka's catholic minorities on Monday reiterated their demand for justice in the 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bombings that killed 258 people, including 11 Indians.

Nine suicide bombers, belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS, carried out a series of blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 people on April 21, 2019. In a statement on Monday, Archbishop, Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith said every individual named in the presidential probe panel's report issued last month must be arrested.

''It is absolutely necessary to prosecute without hesitation all those political leaders and officials, irrespective of the positions they held, for their failure to prevent the attack,'' Ranjith said.

The special panel report found that former president Maithripala Sirisena and a host of other top defense officials including, former defense secretaries, former IGPs and intelligence chiefs, were guilty of ignoring prior intelligence. The report recommended criminal action against the officials.

Addressing the Parliament earlier in the week, Sirisena denied any prior knowledge personally but said intelligence information had been received by the authorities before the attacks.

“If I knew about the intelligence information, I would have enforced a curfew, protected the churches and taken appropriate action to arrest them and prevent the attacks,'' he had said.

The ruling Sri Lanka People's Front alliance, which was then in Opposition, had blamed the attacks on the failure of the security apparatus affected by the political tug of war between Sirisena as the president and his prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Colombo Church has been holding a 'Black Sunday' congregation every week, demanding justice for the victims.

Cardinal Ranjith has vowed to take action if perpetrators were not booked by the law before the attack's second anniversary, April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus opens terrorism probe against opposition leader

Belarus authorities on Monday announced a criminal probe against the nations top opposition figure on charges of terrorism, a move that follows a sweeping police crackdown on protesters demanding the resignation of the countrys authoritaria...

US offers USD 10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative

The United States on Monday offered a USD 10 million reward for information on a Hezbollah operative who was convicted last year in the assassination of Lebanons former prime minister Rafik Hariri.The State Department said the reward will b...

Brazil's anti-China foreign minister resigns after vaccine failures

Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo resigned on Monday, two sources said, amid growing criticism of the combative China hawks failure to guarantee additional vaccine supplies from Beijing and Washington. A loyal ally of President Jair B...

US urges UN to stop making aid to Syria a political issue

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the divided UN Security Council on Monday to stop making humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria a political issue and open more border crossings to get food and other help to 13.4 million people in nee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021