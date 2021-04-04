CJI Bobde meets J&K LG in Srinagar

CJI Bobde meets J&K LG in SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:49 IST
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde on Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here.
“Today met Hon'ble Chief Justice of India Shri Sharad Arvind Bobde in #Srinagar,” the office of the LG said in a tweet on its official handle. However, no details of the meeting were shared.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
