Left Menu

Sudanese Cabinet votes to repeal Israel boycott law

Sudan's Cabinet voted on Tuesday to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel, it said in a statement, the latest development in relations between the two countries. The move needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan's sovereign council and Cabinet, which serves as Sudan's interim legislative body, to come into effect, the Cabinet said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:07 IST
Sudanese Cabinet votes to repeal Israel boycott law

Sudan's Cabinet voted on Tuesday to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel, it said in a statement, the latest development in relations between the two countries.

The move needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan's sovereign council and Cabinet, which serves as Sudan's interim legislative body, to come into effect, the Cabinet said. While Sudan's civilian authorities have maintained that the decision to initiate relations with Israel would be left to the yet-to-be-formed transitional parliament, Tuesday's vote is seen as a step that could pave the way for official visits and further diplomatic ties.

Sudan last year joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normalized relations with Israel in Abraham Accords deals brokered by the Trump administration. Normalization with Israel is seen in Sudan as an initiative led by the military, which has welcomed visits by Israeli officials in recent months.

One of those officials, Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, welcomed Khartoum's move. "This is an important and necessary step toward the signing of a peace accord between the countries," Cohen said in a statement, which did not expand on when such an event might take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Didi asking Muslims to back her reflects minority votes slipping away: PM Modi

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the TMC supremos appeal to Muslims to vote en bloc for her party reflects fears that minority votes are slipping out of her hands.Modi, ...

Floyd's family takes its seat in ex-officer's murder trial

A member of George Floyds family often occupies a reserved seat in the back corner of the Minneapolis courtroom where former police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial in Floyds death. The seat reserved for Chauvins family goes unclaimed.Floy...

UDF seeks repoll in Taliparamba seat

The UDF on Tuesday sought repoll in the Taliparamba Assembly seat in Keralas Kannur district, alleging that the CPIM workers captured many booths and engaged in bogus voting.Congress state working president K Sudhakaran said the UDF would m...

Patnaik asks police to launch 10-day drive to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday reviewed the situation arising out of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, particularly in the western districts adjoining Chhatisgarh and asked the state police to launch a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021