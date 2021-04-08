Left Menu

Brazil top court delays patent ruling that could lower COVID-19 drug costs

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed a ruling on whether drug patents can be extended in the country, a decision that could lower costs for drugs critical to treating COVID-19 patients at the expense of pharmaceutical firms.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 03:56 IST
Brazil top court delays patent ruling that could lower COVID-19 drug costs

Brazil's Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed a ruling on whether drug patents can be extended in the country, a decision that could lower costs for drugs critical to treating COVID-19 patients at the expense of pharmaceutical firms. Chief Justice Luiz Fux removed the case from Wednesday's docket, saying the court would take up the issue again soon, without giving a specific date.

In the case, federal prosecutors asked the Supreme Court to reconsider parts of Brazil's Industrial Property Law, saying it protects patents for an "excessive time period," harming "social interest." The lawsuit was launched in 2016, and the country's top prosecutor, Augusto Aras, asked the Supreme Court in February for an urgent ruling, arguing for the need to allow more generic drugs to treat COVID-19.

"When patents are still in effect, it is impossible to produce generics to treat the coronavirus and its variants," said the filing by Aras. A Supreme Court official told Reuters the court was debating whether its ruling would be effective retroactively or only for new patents moving forward. The source, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations, said the court could also delay its decision to a later session.

Companies defending the current law say the extended lifetime of a patent is important to compensate companies for their investments in research and development of new drugs, pesticides and other controlled substances. Brazilian law protects drug patents for 20 years, allowing a renewal for another 10 years. The period is counted from the date of a patent application, rather than when it is granted. Drugmakers argue that long wait times for approval make the extensions necessary to justify their investments.

The Affordable Medicines Movement, which lobbies for lower drug prices, says extension of patents contributes to higher prices and less availability of drugs. The group said scrapping the extensions would lower costs for a drug used when intubating patients and a type of blood thinner used for treating COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021