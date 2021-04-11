Delhi crosses 1 lakh daily Covid-19 vaccinations for first time on Day 1 of Tika Utsav

For the first time since the Covid-19 vaccination drive began, national capital Delhi vaccinated over one-lakh people in a day on Sunday, the first day of the nation-wide 'Tika Utsav'. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) set up several temporary vaccine camps across the city to mark the beginning of Tika Utsav, according to the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The LG's office said that all the required regulations, related enforcement measures and ramping up of the supporting medical infra were put in place consultation with the Chief Minister, under the aegis of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Workplace vaccination was also started in several places across the city, including NCERT Campus, Hotel Le Meridian, Hari Nagar Bus Depot and IGNOU.

"The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has been keenly overseeing the observance and implementation of the 'Tika Utsav' from 11-14th April in the capital," a statement said adding that all-out mobilisation was the main thrust of vaccination drive. "Accordingly, a specially focused effort was made by officials which has resulted in Delhi crossing the one lakh per day vaccination figure for the first time," it added.

The 'vaccine festival' kicked off in the country today with people across the country visiting hospitals to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab. Tika Utsav aims to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.It will be observed between April 11, the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule till April 14, the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the 'Tika Utsav', Covid-19 mass vaccination festival, the beginning of the second big war against Corona and emphasised social hygiene along with personal hygiene. In a message on the occasion, the Prime Minister insisted that the country has to move towards zero vaccine wastage, and said that optimum utilisation of vaccination capacity is a way of increasing India's capacity.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10 crore mark on Sunday with over 35 lakh doses in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)